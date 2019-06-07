Uber Technologies (UBER) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cross Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.02.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

