UBS Group Increases Eversource Energy (ES) Price Target to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,005. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

