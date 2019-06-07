United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,225,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of United Bankshares worth $515,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,609,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,386,000 after buying an additional 403,409 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3,011.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,291,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,927,000 after purchasing an additional 101,765 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,837 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $28,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.51%.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

