United Natural Foods (UNFI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.23. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 2099030 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

