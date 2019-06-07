US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,453 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,422,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,853,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,859 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,902,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,594,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,899. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/us-bancorp-de-acquires-4453-shares-of-park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk.html.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.