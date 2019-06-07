Valero Energy (VLO) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.02.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

