ValuEngine Downgrades Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.