ValuEngine Upgrades PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) to Buy

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBR. UBS Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,681,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761,283. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $93,928,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

