ValuEngine Upgrades Rogers (ROG) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.80.

Shares of ROG opened at $155.43 on Tuesday. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.53. Rogers had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Rogers news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $561,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $40,337.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,003 shares of company stock worth $3,346,540 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

