VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $22.87 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

