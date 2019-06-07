VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Stake Decreased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,155,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

