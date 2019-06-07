Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 9,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $448.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.39. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

