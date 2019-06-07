Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 92,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Watsco worth $537,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Watsco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Watsco by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

WSO opened at $166.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $191.86.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.05 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

