WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after buying an additional 99,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 740,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,771,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 255,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,509,000 after buying an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter worth $2,535,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $161.96. 10,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,588. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $127.95 and a one year high of $212.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.29 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.2532 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s previous annual dividend of $3.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/wcm-investment-management-llc-boosts-holdings-in-grupo-aeroportuario-dl-srst-sab-cv-asr.html.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.