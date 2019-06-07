WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Stock

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,527,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.17 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other news, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $58,953.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $1,377,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,806 shares of company stock worth $5,458,735. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/wcm-investment-management-llc-invests-1-43-million-in-green-dot-co-gdot-stock.html.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.