Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $217,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 214,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 44,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,648. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

