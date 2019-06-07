Weibo (WB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.40

Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 24039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Weibo to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Weibo by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Weibo by 54.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $1,382,000. SEI Investments Co raised its position in Weibo by 22.1% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 68,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $8,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

