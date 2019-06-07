Weis Markets (WMK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WMK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $876.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, COO Kurt A. Schertle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott F. Frost purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,036.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $131,780. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 30.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

