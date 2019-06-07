Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $74.99 Million Holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,243,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,808 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $74,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,081,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,843,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,165,000 after acquiring an additional 672,128 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,746,000 after acquiring an additional 228,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 583,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 532,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 230,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF alerts:

IUSG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.84. ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-74-99-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-u-s-growth-etf-iusg.html.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.