Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset Premier Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 31,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,159. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

