Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $560,643.68 in Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,886 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $560,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,534 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $266,125.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,445 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $145,752.75.

On Thursday, April 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,783 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $141,900.19.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 71,576 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $353,585.44.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,816 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $58,371.04.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 74,951 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $367,259.90.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,289 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $195,804.54.

HIO opened at $4.96 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

WARNING: “Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $560,643.68 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/western-asst-high-incm-opprtnty-fnd-inc-hio-major-shareholder-acquires-560643-68-in-stock.html.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.