Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 504.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,558,966 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Western Midstream Partners worth $434,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115,972 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,395 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,240,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,523,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.00. 7,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Western Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $671.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.21%.

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. M Partners boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

