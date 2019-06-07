Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in TowneBank (TOWN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,447 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Reliance Trust Co. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $19,996,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $11,789,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,682,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 133,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 790,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 65,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

TOWN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.03. 1,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,549. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

