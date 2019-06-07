William Blair Comments on Uber Technologies Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (UBER)

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.09) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.02.

UBER stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

