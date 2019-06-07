William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 87,086 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,086 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,013. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $338.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $6,572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $534,219.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 721,047 shares of company stock worth $46,974,635. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

