William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 24,080 Shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $46,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,134,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,911,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,902,000 after buying an additional 1,234,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,391,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,654,000 after buying an additional 1,057,043 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. 32,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,398. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

