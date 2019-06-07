William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 304,083 Shares of Primo Water Co. (PRMW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 690,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 184,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primo Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at $162,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,155. The firm has a market cap of $490.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

