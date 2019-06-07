Winmark (WINA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

WINA stock opened at $164.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.28. Winmark has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $194.85.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.33 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 207.22% and a net margin of 41.88%.

In other Winmark news, insider Steven Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,050,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven C. Zola sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $123,546.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at $344,656.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,476 shares of company stock worth $3,075,877 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. SEI Investments Co increased its position in Winmark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 8,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Winmark by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

