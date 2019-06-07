Wipro Limited (WIT) Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,382,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro by 50.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Wipro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wipro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Nomura downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wipro from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.76.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

