WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

WPP opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WPP has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in WPP by 861.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

