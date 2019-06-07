WS Management Lllp Has $10.21 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,960 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 890,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AutoNation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $41.50. 23,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.48%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.01.

In other news, CEO Carl C. Liebert III bought 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,296.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,296.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $108,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 796 shares in the company, valued at $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,589 shares of company stock worth $350,922 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

