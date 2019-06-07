Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.51. 993,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 234,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.31). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 2,997.96%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $273,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 300.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/xeris-pharmaceuticals-xers-trading-6-4-higher.html.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.