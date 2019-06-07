Yunji’s (NASDAQ:YJ) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 12th. Yunji had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $121,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yunji in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.70 target price for the company.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Yunji has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yunji Inc’s Quiet Period To End on June 12th (NASDAQ:YJ)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/yunji-incs-quiet-period-to-end-on-june-12th-nasdaqyj.html.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.