Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 117466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yunji in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.70 price target for the company.

Get Yunji alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Yunji (YJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/07/yunji-yj-hits-new-52-week-low-at-10-00.html.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.