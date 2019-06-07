Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) to report sales of $103.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.41 million. Quotient Technology reported sales of $89.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year sales of $464.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.57 million to $465.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $544.68 million, with estimates ranging from $536.36 million to $553.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE QUOT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 419,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,188. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.96 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,020.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,663 shares of company stock worth $179,854 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.