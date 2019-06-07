Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) to Announce -$1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce earnings per share of ($1.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.91). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($6.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($5.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 243.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $48.70 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $203,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,189.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $641,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,430 in the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

