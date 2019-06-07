Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $114.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.01 million to $116.22 million. El Pollo LoCo posted sales of $111.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full-year sales of $444.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.70 million to $449.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $461.82 million, with estimates ranging from $452.20 million to $474.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover El Pollo LoCo.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 103.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 375,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 213,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,528. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $420.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.46.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.