Zacks: Analysts Expect Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.90 Million

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2019

Analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $223.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.60 million and the highest is $224.20 million. Opko Health reported sales of $263.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full year sales of $895.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.60 million to $900.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $953.55 million, with estimates ranging from $920.20 million to $986.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Opko Health.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opko Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 3,105,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Opko Health has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,308.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Scott Fishel acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,555,250 shares of company stock worth $5,451,500. Insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

