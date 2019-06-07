Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report sales of $155.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $99.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $651.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.80 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $766.17 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Cohu’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohu by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $51,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth $118,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 419,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.28. Cohu has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.