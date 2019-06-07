Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Oracle posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.26. 11,352,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oracle by 4,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,403,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,952,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,106 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,272 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,540.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

