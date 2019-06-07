Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $556.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.10 million and the highest is $563.98 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $473.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.52. 629,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $32.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

