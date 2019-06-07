Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (INTU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Intuit reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.55.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,107. Intuit has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $272.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

