Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Corp (VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to announce sales of $632.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.60 million. Verso posted sales of $644.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. Verso had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.26 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verso in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verso has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 233,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verso has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

