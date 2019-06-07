Zacks: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTBI shares. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 241.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,139. The company has a market cap of $721.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.61. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

