Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX Flow (FLOW) to “Hold”

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.99.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.11 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.42%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPX Flow in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,742,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,611,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 588,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 285,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,201,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

