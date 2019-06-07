Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (VLPNY) to Hold

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

