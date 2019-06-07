Zix Co. (ZIXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $44.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.63 million. ZIX posted sales of $17.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $167.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.47 million to $167.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.57 million, with estimates ranging from $193.60 million to $207.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

ZIXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ZIX by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in ZIX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 17,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. 397,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. ZIX has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.