Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.35.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Emergence Capital Partners Iii sold 912,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $31,191,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 828,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $28,332,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,918 shares of company stock worth $83,480,215 over the last ninety days.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

