$0.06 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other NeoGenomics news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,889.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bonello sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,876 shares of company stock worth $7,674,362. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 138.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. 588,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,559. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 179.38 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

