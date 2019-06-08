$0.80 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,161.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 573,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 527,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 11,402.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 360,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 357,359 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,130,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,887,000 after buying an additional 303,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,522,000 after buying an additional 273,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

